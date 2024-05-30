Guinea-Bissau Revolutionizes Public Administration With Blockchain

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guinea-Bissau has taken a pioneering step in West Africa by integrating blockchain technology into its public administration and salary management.



This groundbreaking initiative arrives at a pivotal time as the country grapples with high salary costs that consume a significant chunk of tax revenues.



Prime Minister Rui de Barros announced the launch today, a result of a five-year collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF ).



This initiative targets the high salary costs that significantly drain tax revenues. The system ensures robust security and full compliance with procedural standards, as confirmed by Barros.



The Ministries of Finance and Public Administration, alongside the Court of Auditors, will utilize this platform for enhanced management and oversight.







Finance Minister Ilídio Vieira Té expressed optimism about the transformative potential of this technology. He highlighted the current uncontrolled rise in the wage bill.



The new system enforces strict controls on hiring, requiring verified vacancies. It also mandates budget approval from the Ministry of Finance with oversight from the Court of Auditors.



This approach aims to reduce public spending on wages to 35%, aligning with the standards of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).



Té emphasized the need to redirect funds toward critical sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, and education, rather than just salaries.

Guinea-Bissau's Fiscal Reform

Currently, Guinea-Bissau spends over 6.8 billion CFA francs (over ten million euros) on salaries, a practice Finance Minister Té criticizes as politically irresponsible.



At the launch, the IMF's Senior Economist for Africa, Concha Verdugo-Yepes, praised the project for boosting fiscal operations and transparency.



Verdugo-Yepes noted that the wage bill once took up 84% of tax revenues, which has now improved to 53%. However, it still exceeds the regional target of 35%.



She reassured continued IMF support for expanding this technology to other ministries soon.



Guinea-Bissau's integration of blockchain is set to enhance transparency, reduce corruption, and efficiently manage public funds and salaries.



This bold move could serve as a blueprint for other countries facing similar administrative challenges. It demonstrates how technology can reshape governance.

