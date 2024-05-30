Brazil’S Federal Public Debt Increased By 0.99% In April

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of April 2024, Brazil's federal public debt witnessed a subtle yet significant uptick of 0.99%, reaching R$6.704 trillion ($1.29 trillion).



The National Treasury reported that internal securities (DPMFi) rose by 0.97% to R$6.423 trillion ($1.235 trillion).



External debt (DPFe) increased by 1.37% to R$281 billion ($54 billion), which was considerable more than in March 2024.



The average cost for maintaining this debt stock over the past year escalated from 10.40% to 10.63% annually.



This rise reflects a tightening in borrowing conditions for the government.



Meanwhile, the cost of issuing new internal securities saw a slight decrease from 11.32% to 11.16%.



Additionally, the average maturity period of these securities edged up, moving from 4.11 to 4.13 years, suggesting a cautious approach to long-term fiscal planning.



Despite these increases, the liquidity buffer dipped slightly by 0.33% to R$884.5 billion ($170.1 billion).







This buffer safeguards the government against potential payment challenges.



Nonetheless, it still covers 8.35 months of forthcoming debt maturities, a slight improvement from 6.95 months in March.



This strategic liquidity management highlights Brazil's proactive stance in ensuring it can meet its debt obligations without strain.



These fiscal maneuvers mirror Brazil's responses to both domestic economic conditions and international financial dynamics.



The precise handling of both internal and external debt components underscores the critical role of fiscal strategy in maintaining the country's overall economic health.

Background

In March 2024, Brazil observed a modest rise in its Federal Public Debt (FPD), increasing by 0.65% to R$6.638 ($1.2) trillion.



This adjustment reflects ongoing adjustments within the country's economic framework and external financial influences.



Internally, the Domestic Federal Public Securities Debt (DFPSD) ascended slightly by 0.67%, reaching R$6.362 trillion.



The external portion of the debt grew by 0.21%, culminating at R$277 ($53.3) billion

