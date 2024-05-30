Chile Captures Uruguayan Hearts As Argentina Loses Its Luster

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 2023 marked a significant shift in travel preferences for Uruguayans. Traditionally, eight in ten would venture to Argentina, drawn by unbeatable shopping deals and favorable exchange rates.



Yet, Political changes in Argentina ended these perks, steering travelers towards alternative vistas. Chile has now emerged as Uruguay's darling destination, reshaping travel patterns across the region.



As costs in Argentina soared, improved connections and competitive pricing made Chile an enticing alternative.



Numerous airlines, including Latam , Jetsmart, and Sky, ensure seamless travel from Uruguay to Chile.



Roundtrip fares to Santiago start at around $177, with comprehensive travel packages reaching $600, featuring gems like Puerto Varas and San Pedro de Atacama.







Santiago boasts a wide array of budget-friendly accommodations, solidifying its reputation as a bustling hub for tourists.



By mid-May, sales to Chilean locales had already doubled the previous year's figures for the same period.

Chile: A Global Leader in Sustainable Tourism

Moreover, Chile continues to impress globally, clinching the "World's Best Green Destination" award for two consecutive years.



According to experts, bookings to Chile spiked by 70% from January to May compared to the same timeframe in 2023.



Diverse travel packages add to Chile's appeal, with offers like a four-night stay in Santiago starting at $286, with trips to coastal Viña del Mar or scenic Puerto Varas available as well.



Official tourism data underscores this trend: while Argentine visits waned, Chile's appeal surged.



The first quarter witnessed a dip in Argentine travel but a rise in Chilean visits, illustrating a dynamic shift in Uruguayans' travel choices as they explore new horizons.



This evolving trend highlights not only changing economic climates but also the growing appeal of diverse, sustainable destinations like Chile.

