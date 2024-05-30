March For Jesus In São Paulo 2024: Schedule And Meeting Point

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 32nd edition of the March for Jesus will gather Christian church members from across the country on Thursday, May 30th.
The even will start at 10 a.m. at Luz Metro Station in downtown São Paulo.
The march will proceed to Campo de Bagatelle Square in the northern zone, where a stage for gospel music performances has been set up.
According to the organizers, a "mega structure" of sound and light will support over 10 hours of shows.
Confirmed performers include:
Renascer Praise,
Thalles Roberto,
Aline Barros,
Lukas Agustinho,
Isadora Pompeo,
Bruna Karla,
Cassiane,
Ton Carfi,
Midian Lima,
Theo Rubia,
Gabriel Asaph,
Victin,
Jefferson & Suellen,
Morada, and
Valesca Mayssa.
March for Jesus in São Paulo 2024: Event Details and Schedule
The theme for this year's march is“Double Honor,” based on the verse, "Instead of your shame, you will have double honor."
Before the main march, there will be a Marcha Kids, gathering children and their parents in front of the Tiradentes Metro Station.
Prominent guests include São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who have confirmed their attendance.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was also invited but has yet to confirm his presence.
March for Jesus 2024 Program
The event will begin with a public gathering at 7 a.m. At 10 a.m., participants will march from Avenida Tiradentes and Avenida Santos Dumont.
The march will conclude at Heróis da FAB Square, where shows and preaching will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
7 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Gathering
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: March
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Shows at Praça Heróis da Força Expedicionária Brasileira
Road Closures for the March for Jesus 2024
The following streets will be closed for the event:
Praça da Luz (both directions): Wednesday 9 p.m. to Thursday 10:30 a.m.
Avenida Tiradentes (airport-bound) between Praça da Luz and Rua dos Bandeirantes: Thursday 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Avenida Tiradentes (Santana-bound) between Rua Mauá and Rua dos Bandeirantes: Thursday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Avenida Santos Dumont (both directions) between Rua dos Bandeirantes and Ponte das Bandeiras: Thursday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Avenida Santos Dumont (both directions) between Ponte das Bandeiras and Praça Campo de Bagatelle: Thursday 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Praça Campo de Bagatelle: Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Avenida Santos Dumont (both directions) between Praça Campo de Bagatelle and Av. General Pedro Leon Schneider: Thursday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Avenida Santos Dumont (both directions) between Av. General Pedro Leon Schneider and Braz Leme: Friday (31st) 12:01 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Alternate Routes
Destination South Zone: Use Avenida Cruzeiro do Sul, Avenida do Estado, and Avenida Senador Queiróz. Return to North/South Axis via Avenida Prestes Maia and Rua Dom Francisco de Souza.
Destination Ibirapuera or Airport: Use Ponte da Casa Verde, Avenida Dr. Abraão Ribeiro, Avenida Marquês de São Vicente, Avenida Sumaré, Avenida Paulo VI, Avenida Henrique Schaumann, Avenida Brasil, Avenida Pedro Álvares Cabral, and Avenida Rubem Berta.
Destination North Zone: Use the local lane of Avenida Tiradentes towards Rua Pedro Vicente and Avenida Cruzeiro do Sul.
Santana Region: Use Avenida Braz Leme and Avenida Cruzeiro do Sul.
Private Buses: Disembark on Rua 25 de Janeiro, Rua Mauá, and Rua Florêncio de Abreu. Do not disembark on Avenida Tiradentes, Avenida Santos Dumont, or Marginal Tietê. Vehicles are subject to inspection.
Bus Route Changes
9191/10 Jd. Elisa Maria - Bom Retiro
9717/10 Jd. Almanara – Santana
179X/10 Jd. Fontalis – Metrô Barra Funda
106A/10 Metrô Santana - Itaim Bibi
175T/10 Metrô Santana - Metrô Jabaquara
107T/10 Metrô Tucuruvi – Terminal Pinheiros
271C/10 Pq. Vila Maria - Terminal Princesa Isabel
1156/10 Vila Sabrina - Praça do Correio
118C/10 Jd. Pery Alto - Metrô Santa Cecília
119C/10 Vila Sabrina – Terminal Princesa Isabel
178A/10 Metrô Santana – Lapa
701A/10 Pq. Edu Chaves - Metrô Vila Madalena
1177/10 Term. A.E. Carvalho - Estação da Luz
1178/10 São Miguel - Praça do Correio
311C/10 Pq. São Lucas - Bom Retiro
5144/10 Term. Sapopemba/Teotônio Vilela - Terminal Princesa Isabel
701U/10 Metrô Santana – Cid. Universitária
271P/10 Cangaíba – Praça do Correio
1178/31 São Miguel - Praça do Correio
1178/32 Abel Tavares - Praça do Correio
1178/42 Conj. Hab. Vila Silvia - Praça do Correio
1178/33 Praça do Correio – São Miguel
Traffic Engineering (CET) will monitor the closures and direct traffic to maintain flow and ensure safety.
For traffic information, incidents, complaints, removals, and suggestions, call SP156.
