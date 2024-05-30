Vietnam Airlines In Top Five“Most Punctual” Airlines

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Hanoi: Vietnam airlines has been named among the top 5 most punctual airlines in Asia Pacific as of April 2024 by Cirium, a leader in Aviation analytics.



The definition of an on-time arrival is when a passenger flight arrives at the gate within 15-minutes of the scheduled arrival time. Based on data from 11,108 flights, Vietnam airlines achieved an on-time arrival percentage of 81.85 percent.

This is a remarkable result given a surge in demand for air travel continued to place significant pressure on airport infrastructure especially during the peak national holiday period from 30 April to 1 May 2024.

The airline has also been facing aircraft shortages due to engines being recalled globally for inspection.

Vietnam Airlines is among other highly respected international airlines such as Japanese airlines All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and Peach Aviation, and AirAsia (Malaysia) to be named in this list.

Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines said:“Safety is the cornerstone of Vietnam Airlines' operations and practices. Our priority is to upgrade service quality to provide better customer experience. Improved on-time performance is a crucial lever of operational excellence.



To achieve this, we focus on operational solutions such as reasonable flight schedules; proactively working with authorities to be granted early and reasonable slots; ensuring smooth coordination among various stakeholders and factors such as weather; air traffic, airport operations; and even aircraft maintenance.



More importantly, our 'Upgrading Service Culture' programme, implemented from the end of 2021, has enabled us to develop training and raise awareness among all employees in regards to maintaining a high punctuality index, thereby fostering greater trust and satisfaction among travellers.



In addition to technology, our dedicated teams are able to efficiently manage their resources to ensure flights depart and arrive on schedule, especially in the dynamic and complex world of aviation.”

-B