6 Physicians At Garden State Pain & Orthopedics Awarded As NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved six physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics based on merit for 2024.

EDISON, NJ, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, Drs. Deepan Patel, Dev Sinha, Dipan Patel, Jahnna Levy, Neil Sinha, and Saurabh Dang have all been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024. Specializing in a diverse range of pain conditions and treatments, their expertise spans interventions, minimally invasive surgeries, medical care, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and behavioral therapy.Established in 1994, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics holds a straightforward yet profound mission: to alleviate acute or chronic pain sufferers. As articulated by their dedicated physicians, the practice was founded to aid those in pain and advance the field of pain medicine and orthopedics.Central to their approach is individualized care, where each patient receives a tailored treatment plan crafted to address their specific condition and requirements. Emphasizing this, the doctors at Garden State Pain and Orthopedics prioritize assessing patients individually upon entry, ensuring treatments are precisely suited to their needs.Listening forms the cornerstone of their patient care philosophy. Whether patients grapple with headaches, migraines, neck, back, hip, leg, knee, or joint pain, these physicians employ diagnostic and imaging procedures to pinpoint the root cause of discomfort.Described by patients as patient-focused, cutting-edge, and compassionate, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics epitomizes excellence in pain management and orthopedic care.To learn more about Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

