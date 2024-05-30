Rising Recognition Of Palestine Reverses Fire On Israel

This lack of consensus has undermined political support for EU peace initiatives in the region. That's despite the fact the European Commission has been engaged in the peace process and has reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, most recently by proposing a ten-point roadmap .

This is not the only time the sensitive issue of recognition has created divisions among EU members. EU governments have also not managed to agree on a common position on the statehood of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.

Unlike decisions at the European Council, European Parliament decisions do not require consensus. This is one of the reasons the assembly has had a stronger and more positive voice on Palestinian statehood.

Strictly speaking, the European Parliament does not have the official capacity to recognize states (this is something mostly done by governments). And yet, for a decade now the parliament has expressed support for the recognition of Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution. It has been said that recognition should happen simultaneously with the development of peace talks.

The European Parliament resolution also condemned Israel's illegal settlements and called on the EU to contribute actively to the Middle East peace process. It also proposed the creation of the“Parliamentarians for Peace” initiative, to promote the dialogue between MEPs and Israeli and Palestinian parliamentarians.

Indeed, our research shows that setting up delegations with those seeking recognition as states is another avenue through which the European Parliament has been important for recognition matters. The European Parliament maintains a delegation for working with parliamentarians of the Palestinian state.

Students demonstrate in support of Palestine in Strasbourg, home of the European Parliament. Photo: Nicolas Roses / ABACAPRESS via The Conversation



Over the past few months, this delegation has met to discuss the impact of the war on Gaza and the West Bank. Members of the delegation are some of the most vocal supporters of Palestinian rights in the EU.

For example, the chair of the delegation has condemned Israel's war on Gaza, the killing of Palestinians during aid distribution or the suspension of Unrwa funding by some donor countries.

The European Parliament has also hosted robust debates on Palestine. Shortly after a resolution passed by the European parliament favoring Palestinian statehood, the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas visited the European Parliament and thanked MEPs for their recognition.

In recent debates on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, there have been different opinions in the chamber. The majority of the parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling for a ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

But parliamentarians from the left voted against the resolution arguing that making the ceasefire conditional on the end of Hamas would mean that“the resolution stands with Israel.”