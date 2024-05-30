Rising Recognition Of Palestine Reverses Fire On Israel

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ireland, Spain and Norway have broken with the majority of European states by formally recognizing Palestine as an independent state. This follows the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados, all of which did the same earlier this year, bringing the number of UN members that recognize Palestine to 143 out of 193.
On May 10, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution giving new rights to Palestine within the organization and calling on the UN Security Council to admit it as a full member. This has not happened yet because the US keeps vetoing the decision.
But, unlike the vast majority of UN member states that supported the resolution, most EU members did not. Indeed, still, most European states do not recognize a Palestinian state, and the war in Gaza has made the differences in how EU member states treat Palestine obvious.
As a result, Spain's wishes for a joint recognition by EU member states have not been possible. Such big decisions require consensus – and currently, there isn't one among EU governments.
This is not to say that the EU is completely neutral on Palestinian statehood. The European Council supports the right of Palestinians to have a state alongside that of Israel, although recently the president of the council came out in favor of full recognition . And, for years, the EU has given money and expertise to try to assist in building a Palestinian state – but has stopped short of recognizing it. Latest stories
Google's AI is losing all touch with reality
Why China won't big bang devalue the yuan Japan's plan to dominate software-defined vehicles
This lack of consensus has undermined political support for EU peace initiatives in the region. That's despite the fact the European Commission has been engaged in the peace process and has reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, most recently by proposing a ten-point roadmap .
This is not the only time the sensitive issue of recognition has created divisions among EU members. EU governments have also not managed to agree on a common position on the statehood of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.
Unlike decisions at the European Council, European Parliament decisions do not require consensus. This is one of the reasons the assembly has had a stronger and more positive voice on Palestinian statehood.
Strictly speaking, the European Parliament does not have the official capacity to recognize states (this is something mostly done by governments). And yet, for a decade now the parliament has expressed support for the recognition of Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution. It has been said that recognition should happen simultaneously with the development of peace talks.
The European Parliament resolution also condemned Israel's illegal settlements and called on the EU to contribute actively to the Middle East peace process. It also proposed the creation of the“Parliamentarians for Peace” initiative, to promote the dialogue between MEPs and Israeli and Palestinian parliamentarians.
Indeed, our research shows that setting up delegations with those seeking recognition as states is another avenue through which the European Parliament has been important for recognition matters. The European Parliament maintains a delegation for working with parliamentarians of the Palestinian state.
Students demonstrate in support of Palestine in Strasbourg, home of the European Parliament. Photo: Nicolas Roses / ABACAPRESS via The Conversation
Over the past few months, this delegation has met to discuss the impact of the war on Gaza and the West Bank. Members of the delegation are some of the most vocal supporters of Palestinian rights in the EU.
For example, the chair of the delegation has condemned Israel's war on Gaza, the killing of Palestinians during aid distribution or the suspension of Unrwa funding by some donor countries.
The European Parliament has also hosted robust debates on Palestine. Shortly after a resolution passed by the European parliament favoring Palestinian statehood, the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas visited the European Parliament and thanked MEPs for their recognition.
In recent debates on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, there have been different opinions in the chamber. The majority of the parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling for a ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.
But parliamentarians from the left voted against the resolution arguing that making the ceasefire conditional on the end of Hamas would mean that“the resolution stands with Israel.”
Sign up for one of our free newsletters
The Daily ReportStart your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly ReportA weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories Who's next?
Could the European parliament's support for Palestine and the recent recognitions by major European states mean that more European states change their position? When, in 2014, Sweden recognized Palestine , hopes that other EU member states would do the same were disappointed. But this time things might be different. The coordination of recognition by Ireland, Norway and Spain might create the necessary momentum.
Reports suggest that Malta and Slovenia and Belgium are considering following suit, while eyes will also be on big players including France and the UK.
The fact that the new recognitions have been done in the name of supporting a two-state solution – something that is generally favored by European states – might also strengthen the hand of those states now keener to recognize a Palestinian state.
It will exert pressure on more skeptical European capitals to reconsider.
George Kyris is Associate Professor in International Politics, University of Birmingham and Bruno Luciano is MSCA Postdoctoral Fellow, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article . Already have an account?Sign in Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories OR
Thank you for registering!
An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.
MENAFN30052024000159011032ID1108274627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.