Google Invests USD 2 Bln To Establish Data Ctr. In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (KUNA) -- Google will invest 9.4 billion Malaysian Ringgit (about USD two billion) to establish a data center and cloud region in Malaysia, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz announced on Thursday.

In a press release, Aziz said the investment will create 26,600 job opportunities across Malaysia, in healthcare, education, and finance, and is expected to generate a total economic impact of 15.04 billion Ringgit (about USD 3.2 billion).

He also welcomed Google's plan to assist Malaysia to develop a robust talent ecosystem by facilitating the growth of digital skills for individuals, businesses, and careers, adding that this would attract more investments and stimulate innovation.

On her part, Google's Chief Financial Officer, Ruth Porat said the investment relies on the partnership with the Malaysian government to enhance the "Cloud First Policy," including the best cybersecurity standards.

She added that with today's announcement, Malaysia and Google were collaborating to create a supportive system for innovation and unleash the potential for digital transformation.

According to the statement, the data center would be operating popular Google digital services, as well as provide AI services to users across Malaysia and the region. (end)

