Price Of Azerbaijani Oil Declines

Nazrin Abdul

In recent market developments, the price of Azerbaijani oil hasexperienced a notable downturn, Azernews reports.

Specifically, the cost of a single barrel of the renowned "AzeriLight" brand oil has seen a decrease of $0.12, marking a 0.14percent decline, now standing at $84.93.

This shift in pricing comes amidst various global factorsaffecting the oil market, including fluctuations in supply anddemand, geopolitical tensions, and economic indicators.

It's noteworthy to mention that the lowest recorded price for"Azeri Light" oil was observed on April 21, 2020, at a strikinglylow $15.81 per barrel. In stark contrast, the maximum price forthis commodity was reached in July 2008, hitting a high of $149.66per barrel. These historical benchmarks serve as crucial referencepoints for understanding the current trajectory of oil prices inthe global market.