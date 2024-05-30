Meeting Of The Working Group Held On Urban Planning Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The next meeting of the Working Group on Urban Planning issueswas held under the Inter-Administrative Center of the CoordinationHeadquarters established for the centralized solution of issues inthe liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Special representatives of the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, senior officials of the Presidential Administration andother relevant state institutions, and members of the Working Grouptook part in the meeting chaired by the First Deputy Chairman ofthe State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee of the Republicof Azerbaijan Namig Hummetov.

At the meeting, the planning of lands suitable for agriculturein residential areas, fire safety in territories freed fromoccupation, the current state of the works carried out in thesettlements where migration of the population is planned until theend of 2024 on the implementation of the "I State Program on theGreat Return to the territories freed from occupation of theRepublic of Azerbaijan", 2025 Migration schedule and other issueswere discussed and relevant assignments were given.