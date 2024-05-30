Russians Attacked Zaporizhzhia Region 379 Times Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the yesterday, the invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia region 379 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"154 UAVs of various modifications attacked Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. 4 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Hulyaypole," the statement said.

It is noted that 221 artillery shelling was carried out on the territory of Hulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Mali Shcherbaki and Nesterianka.

There were 6 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy was dropping bombs on the region.

Photo by Zaporizhzhia RMA