Top Ukrainian Commander Visits Combat Units On Kharkiv Axis

Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has visited the brigades and battalions leading the defense in the Kharkiv sector.

He announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"To increase efficiency in management and solving problems related to building up our forces and assets in active areas of the front, I worked in the brigades and battalions that lead the defense on the Kharkiv axis," Syrskyi said.

He added that "the enemy continues to increase a grouping of his troops in the direction of the main strike in the Strilecha-Lyptsi area and near Vovchansk, by transferring additional regiments and brigades from other directions and from training grounds."

"However, these forces are not enough for a full-scale offensive and breakthrough of our defense. In addition, the enemy's actions are complicated by the strengthening of our defense thanks to the timely decision-making on the transfer of reserves to threatening directions," Syrskyi said.

He added that the creation of a reserve of ammunition also ensured the effective defeat of the enemy and the reduction of his offensive capabilities. Therefore, the Russians switched to the tactics of striking Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and glide bomb strikes.

"In these conditions, of primary importance is the physical destruction of aircraft carrying guided aerial bombs, reconnaissance drones and fire adjusters, the protection of our troops with electronic warfare, masking and the use of decoys," Syrskyi said.

According to him, "of course, all these are not new, but very relevant issues, the lives of our soldiers and the stability of the defense directly depend on their solution."

"Therefore, first of all, we are taking urgent measures to improve the air defense management system, its automation, and its combination with the ground forces' firepower in combination with the EW system," Syrskyi said.

He also listened to commanders on their readiness for active actions, made decisions on problematic issues, and checked the practical work of a battalion commander to destroy the enemy's firing position.

"There are much fewer problems due to improving the efficiency of the entire management system. I note the professional actions of our infantry and paratroopers in the battles for Vovchansk, the resilience of the marines in battles with overwhelming enemy forces," Syrskyi said.