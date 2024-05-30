Gatewai Launches AI-Powered Solutions For India\'S Growing $46B GCC Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 30, 2024: GatewAI, a pioneering tech-enabled service solution startup, today, officially launched AI-Powered Solutions to setup Talent, technology & Innovation hubs in India for large corporates, MNCs & global start-ups. Its transformative offerings are aimed at catalyzing innovation by fostering collaborative ecosystems that empower multinational corporations (MNCs) to thrive in India\'s dynamic market landscape. The India GCC market, commanding a remarkable $46 Billion valuation, is fueled by a talent pool exceeding 1.66 Million skilled professionals. Distributed across the country, there are over 1620 GCCs in metros and overall 1800+ across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities in India, showcasing the nation\'s vibrant ecosystem.



Founded by industry veterans Ankur Goel (Founder & CEO) and Suchita Vishnoi (Co-founder & CMO), with Varun Mahajan as the CDO, GatewAI is a dynamic, reliable and cost-efficient partner for Global MNCs. GatewAI\'s services are categorized into four areas: wAI to Market (market advisory and regulatory guidance), wAI to Talent (AI-powered talent solutions), wAI to Infra (real estate and infrastructure provisioning), and wAI to B-O-T (Build-Operate-Transfer framework). Clients can choose tailored, scalable combinations of these offerings on a pay-per-use basis. GatewAI also provides value-added services spanning marketing, sustainability/ESG compliance, and more.



\"India is rapidly emerging as a global innovation hub, and we identified an opportunity to create a purpose-built solution to help MNCs seamlessly tap into this market\'s immense potential,\" said Ankur Goel, Founder and CEO, GatewAI. \"With our AI-first approach, GatewAI can swiftly establish capability centers for clients, minimizing time to market and optimizing operational costs. GatewAI emerges from a nearly two decades-long, rich legacy at Neerinfo, where we delivered exceptional IT/ITES talent to Tier 1 global companies. Our mission is to facilitate seamless entry for sustainable growth of MNCs planning to set up Global Capability Centers or Innovation Hubs in India by leveraging the country\'s vibrant service ecosystem, top talent, and business-friendly policies.\"



Suchita Vishnoi, Co-founder and CMO, GatewAI, said, \"We understand that the key to unlocking India\'s vast potential lies in harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology and localized expertise. Our AI-driven solutions enable global enterprises to seamlessly navigate the complexities of the Indian market. By combining the latest advancements in AI with our deep understanding of the Indian ecosystem, we are able to offer tailored, scalable services that minimize time to market and maximize operational efficiency. As India continues to emerge as a global hub for talent and innovation, GatewAI stands ready to be the trusted partner for enterprises seeking to tap into this market\'s immense potential.\"



With a bootstrap-funded workforce of 20 employees and a robust ecosystem of partners, GatewAI will initially focus on serving mid-to-small size companies across industries based in North America, Europe, and the rest of the world that are looking to leverage India for talent and infrastructure.



The Indian market is rapidly evolving, with insatiable demand for top tech and digital talent as well as innovation capabilities from global enterprises. With its startup agility and domain-depth, GatewAI provides tailor-made solutions enabling clients to smoothly pursue their growth ambitions and maintain a competitive edge in the global marketplace.



With its unique blend of cutting-edge technology, localized expertise, and an agile yet comprehensive service model, GatewAI is poised to be the partner of choice for global enterprises seeking to expand their footprint in India. The company\'s official launch marks an exciting new chapter in bridging multinational ambitions with opportunities present in India\'s flourishing market.





