Ministry Of Education Wraps Up Social Studies Activities, Competitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) wrapped up the Ministry's Educational Guidance Department's social studies department's activities and competitions for the academic year 2023/2024.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili and Director of the Educational Guidance Department at the Ministry Maryam Noman Al Emadi honoured the winners as well as the schools that sponsored and hosted the activities and competitions, including those schools' administrations, coordinators, and teachers.

Commenting on the occasion, Maryam Noman Al Emad said that education is one of the most important factors in determining the success and future of a country's people, which is why all state institutions work together to make quality education universal and create an educational environment that stimulates creativity and innovation to yield capable and responsible citizens who meet their obligations towards their families, society, and country.

Al Emad underscored the important role that extra-curricular activities play in supporting a student's learning and academic performance, as they contribute to enriching the student's knowledge, understanding, and ability to self-learn, especially through connecting learning with real-life matters, thus, making learning more relatable, meaningful and effective.

The Director of the Educational Guidance Department at the Ministry expressed pride in the students' achievements, urging them to build on them and to partake in all local and international activities and competitions, equipped with their education and the research, analytical and critical thinking, and problem-solving skills that it provided them with, to reflecting a bright image of Qatar's students.

The activities and competitions dealt with topics such as heritage and identity, scientific excellence, and electronic knowledge.