GCO Director Highlights Success Of Inaugural Web Summit Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dublin: A Qatari delegation, led by government Communications Office (GCO) Director and Chairman of the Web Summit Qatar Organizing Committee, H E sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, participated in a series of collaborative sessions at the Web Summit headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

The delegation, which included representatives from the GCO, the Ministry of Interior (MoI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences, and Qatar Tourism, reviewed the success of Qatar's inaugural edition and strategised a roadmap for future editions due to be hosted by Qatar till 2028.

During the visit, a fireside chat was hosted by Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour Al Thani and Web Summit CEO, Paddy Cosgrave. The two leaders reflected on Web Summit Qatars remarkable global debut in February.

Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour Al Thani said,“the Web Summit Qatar was a milestone that embodies the ambitions of the State of Qatar to become a leading global center for technology and innovation, benefiting from its strategic location and its enormous investments in digital infrastructure, which undoubtedly contribute to attracting entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders from around the world, enhancing the countrys digital environment and technology landscape”.

Cosgrave emphasised the vital role that startups play at Web Summit, highlighting plans to increase their participation at Web Summit Qatar 2025 by 50 percent. He said,“I think Web Summit Qatar left everyone with a lasting and significant impression that will grow over time. “We had the largest number of startups participating in a first-year Web Summit event, anywhere in the world. Their eyes were certainly opened when they came to Qatar.” The Web Summit is expected to contribute to advancing economic growth in the country, enhancing the startup environment and the entrepreneurship sector, developing human competencies, and consolidating the country's position in the global technological scene.