Deputy PM Visits Singapore's ST Engineering


5/30/2024 3:02:43 AM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah visited ST Engineering - a Singaporean group specialised in technology, defence and engineering. Al Attiyah was briefed on the company's facilities and the services it provides. He met CEO of ST Engineering, Vincent Chong. The meeting discussed topics of common interest and bilateral cooperation.

