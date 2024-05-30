Digital Shipyard Market Is Predicted To Achieve A Size Of $7.7 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Shipyard Market

On the basis of technology, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Digital Shipyard has been engaged to incorporate an array of digital technologies within a shipyard, including augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT), in order to enhance operational efficiency. This solution fosters real-time immersive settings for simulating shipyard operations, leading to improved learning retention, job performance, and teamwork. As a result of the significant surge in process automation, the global digital shipyard market is experiencing substantial growth.

Request Sample Pages Now:

Increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns globally to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and rise in adoption of digital twin technology supplement the growth of the digital shipyard market. However, high cost of digitalization and training cost products and complexity associated with the systems are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rising implementation of robot technology in the shipbuilding industry and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The global digital shipyard market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The key players profiled in this report include

Damen Shipyards Group, PROSTEP AG, Siemens, Dassault Systemes, KRANENDONK Production Systems BV, SSI, Aras, Pemamek, Accenture, Inmarsat Global Limited, Aveva Group plc, Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd., SAP, Wartsila, Altair Engineering Inc., BAE Systems, iBase-t, Hexagon AB

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global digital shipyard market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Based on technology, the robotic process automation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global digital shipyard market size and is estimated to lead the market segment during the forecast period. The technological advancements in the shipping industry with the focus & adoption of robots and automation are a major factor that propels the growth of robotic process automation. However, others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2023 to 2032. The others market is expected to rise owing to an increase in the usage of IIoT in the shipbuilding industry to boost output, minimize downtime, and improve manufacturing process. Moreover, the adoption of digital twinning in the shipping industry enables design engineers to predict and simulate potential design faults in a safe environment, long before any physical construction takes place.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global digital shipyard market revenue , however LAMEA is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is dominating due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India that are modernizing and procuring marine vessels for the upgradation of their shipyards to establish a strong foothold in the marine sector. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.6% from 2023 to 2032. LAMEA regions are witnessing foreign investment in their countries, due to which there is rise in the development and implementation of automation, thereby boosting the market growth in the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the commercial shipyards segment dominated the global digital shipyard market in 2022, in terms of growth rate.

On the basis of technology, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By capacity, the large shipyards segment is the highest contributor to the digital shipyard market in terms of growth rate.

By digitization level, the fully-digital shipyard segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

An increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns worldwide to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and rise in adoption of digital twin technology drive the growth of the global digital shipyard market. However, the high cost of digitalization and training cost products, and complexity associated with the systems restricts the market growth. Moreover, rising implementation of robot technology in shipbuilding industry, and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Electric Ships Market -

Minibus Market -

Electric Bikes Market -

Taxi Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other