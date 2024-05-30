Gurpreet Singh Reveals Men Have To Keep Juggling Family's Wishes 'While Your Wishlist Gathers Cobwebs'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) actor Gurpreet Singh has opened up about the struggles men face, sharing that it's a tough gig -- juggling family wishes, desires, and dreams.

Gurpreet, who currently plays the role of Rafique Baig in the show 'Vanshaj', says that while the sacrifices of women are great, those of men can also not be ignored.

The actor said that men often dedicate their lives to their families and their desires.

"It's like being the conductor of a runaway train, juggling family wishes, desires, and dreams while your own wishlist gathers cobwebs in the corner. It's a tough gig, no doubt about it," he shared.

Gurpreet, known for his work in 'Kahiin to Hoga', called men silent warriors and the unsung champions of sacrifice, shouldering the weight of the world on their sturdy shoulders without so much as a whisper of complaint.

"It's like they've got a superpower -- the ability to turn their own desires into dusty relics while they play superhero to their families," he added.

Meanwhile, 'Vanshaj' stars Anjali Tatrari, Mahir Pandhi, and Puneet Issar in the lead roles. It airs on Sony SAB.

Gurpreet also stars in 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav' as Bhagiratha.