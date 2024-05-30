3 Dead, Over 30 Injured During Chandan Yatra Festival In Puri

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 30 (IANS) Three devotees died while over 30 suffered serious burn injuries after a heap of firecrackers exploded during the Chandan Yatra festival at Narendra Tank near Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri.

The incident occurred as a splinter from fireworks hit a heap of firecrackers on the Devi Ghat on Wednesday where the longest annual festival of Jagannath Temple of Puri was being observed.

The crackers piled on the spot soon went off causing serious burn injuries to the devotees who were at the spot to watch the annual water Sport of the deities.

Several devotees also jumped into the waterbody to save their lives.

The injured were rushed to Puri district headquarters hospital from where some were shifted to the SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack and private hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, three persons, including a minor, have succumbed to the burn injuries.

Several other injured devotees are undergoing treatment at different private and government hospitals in Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met three injured persons at a private medical college in Bhubaneswar. He spoke to the relatives of injured people and doctors at the private hospital.

CM Patnaik had earlier assured free medical treatment to the injured.