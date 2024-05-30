KCCA Partners With KORFIN To Advance Fintech And Blockchain Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Partnership between KCCA and KORFIN
SINGAPORE, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KORFIN (Korea Fintech industry
Association) and KCCA (Korea Creata Chain Association) announced a partnership between the two organizations in Seoul, Korea, and KCCA registered a member of KORFIN. This aims to promote the development of the fintech and blockchain industries in Korea and strengthen the collaborative relationship between the two associations.
Founded in April 2016, KORFIN is the largest Network
of its kind in Korea, with more than 500 diverse companies and organizations ranging from startups to large enterprises and financial institutions, including more than 100 blockchain-related companies.
The Chairman of KCCA said,“We expect the convergence of fintech and blockchain to become more active through this partnership and membership. We will work together to provide innovative financial services and contribute to the growth of Korea as a global fintech hub.”
And he continued,“CreataChain provides various dApps and services based on blockchain technology. Through this partnership, we will maximize the synergy between fintech and blockchain to create a more innovative and efficient financial environment.”
The two organizations will cooperate on researching the convergence of fintech and blockchain technology, developing innovative financial services, building ecosystems in related industries, and strengthening domestic and international cooperation networks. In particular, they plan to create new business models through joint research and development (R&D) and promote the development of both industries.
The partnership is expected to be an important milestone for Korea's fintech and blockchain industries, and the two organizations will work together to enhance competitiveness in the global market and achieve sustainable growth and development.
