Hollywood Actor Clayton Norcross Praises Indian Spiritual Web Series 'Two Great Masters'

(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai, India – Renowned Hollywood actor Clayton Norcross, best known for his iconic role in the American soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," has expressed high praise for the recently released spiritual web series 'Two Great Masters.' Available on MX Player, the series delves into the profound teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda, two towering figures in the realm of spirituality.

Clayton Norcross recently concluded the leading role in the national Italian theatrical tour of the classic ABBA musical “MAMMA MIA.” Additionally, his latest action film, “LAST RESORT,” is now available on Amazon Prime. Currently back in Hollywood, Clayton is engaged in several upcoming productions. His breakout role was portraying Thorne Forrester on the hit soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Produced by Juni Films and Approach Entertainment in association with Go Spiritual India, 'Two Great Masters' explores the timeless wisdom and philosophies of these spiritual luminaries. The series, directed by Anurag Sharma and co-produced by Sonu Tyagi, is based on the book "Two Great Masters" written by Amrit Gupta.

The series features veteran actor Rakesh Bedi as the narrator, along with Anurag Sharma, Deep Sharma, Pavli Kashyap, and Durga Kamboj in key roles. Bedi's portrayal adds depth and authenticity to the story, guiding viewers on a journey of self-discovery and inner transformation.

Clayton Norcross, who has a deep personal interest in spirituality and mindfulness, was profoundly moved by the series. He commented, "The spiritual depth and authenticity of 'Two Great Masters' are truly remarkable. It beautifully captures the essence of Vivekananda's and Yogananda's teachings, making them accessible and relevant for today's audience."

Norcross's appreciation for the series comes as no surprise given his own journey into spirituality. During his recent visit to India, where he connected with Sonu Tyagi, the head of Approach Entertainment and Go Spiritual India, Norcross embarked on a spiritual exploration that took him from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene landscapes of Rishikesh.

Sonu Tyagi, a visionary in the Indian entertainment industry & spirituality, has been instrumental in bringing this series to life. Known for his work as an award-winning writer, director, and producer, Sonu Tyagi's deep understanding of spiritual literature and his commitment to high-quality content have been pivotal in the series' production.

Reflecting on the series, Sonu Tyagi stated, "Our goal with 'Two Great Masters' was to create a bridge between the profound spiritual teachings of these great masters and the contemporary digital world. We are thrilled to see it resonating with viewers globally, including someone as esteemed as Clayton Norcross."

Norcross's endorsement of the series underscores its impact on a global audience, highlighting the universal appeal of spiritual wisdom. He shared, "Watching 'Two Great Masters' was a transformative experience. It not only deepened my understanding of these incredible spiritual leaders but also inspired me to further explore my own spiritual path."

The collaboration between Juni Films, Approach Entertainment, and Go Spiritual India is a testament to the shared vision of bringing spiritual wisdom to a broader audience. Since its release, 'Two Great Masters' has received an overwhelmingly positive response, praised for its depth, authenticity, and ability to make profound spiritual teachings accessible to a contemporary audience.

Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, and producer. He holds a degree in psychology and has professional qualifications in advertising, journalism, and filmmaking. Before launching Approach Entertainment Group, he gained extensive experience working with India’s top advertising agencies and media houses. Tyagi continues to push the boundaries of content creation, blending his cinematic expertise with his passion for spirituality. His efforts aim to ignite interest in spirituality and encourage viewers to delve deeper into these teachings.

In addition to his work in the Indian film industry, Sonu Tyagi is known for his contributions to the community through his charitable organization, "Go Spiritual India," which promotes spiritual awareness, holistic well-being, and the importance of mindfulness in daily life. Through various initiatives, workshops, and outreach programs, Go Spiritual India aims to inspire individuals to embark on their spiritual journeys and discover the deeper aspects of themselves.

