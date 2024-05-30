Today's market analysis on behalf of Daniel Takieddine CEO MENA at BDSwiss

(MENAFN- Your Mind media ) 29th May 2024





The GCC stock markets were mixed today, while oil prices continued to rebound. The upcoming PCE data on Friday and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region weighed negatively.



The Saudi Stock Market rebounded after four consecutive sessions of losses. The banking sector was mostly positive, supporting market performance while oil prices continued to rebound ahead of the OPEC+ meeting at the end of the week, improving sentiment. However, geopolitical tensions limited this positivity. The Saudi stock market may find further support if oil prices continue to rise.



The Dubai stock market continued its decline, reaching lower lows for the year today. The real estate and banking sectors recorded losses. The Dubai stock market could remain exposed to new price corrections under current conditions.



The Abu Dhabi stock market experienced a volatile trading session, supported by the ongoing rebound in oil prices. However, the market outlook remains negative and could continue to decline if oil prices return to the downside.



The Qatari stock market recorded a negative session, closing below its multi-year low, with the banking sector leading losses. Qatar Islamic Bank was a significant contributor to the sector's losses. The Qatari stock market may continue to trend lower, impacted by the general negative regional market sentiment





