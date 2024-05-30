Rajkot Fire Probe: 1 IAS, 3 IPS Officers To Be Questioned Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, May 30 (IANS) Ahead of the Union Home Minister's visit, the investigation into the fire at Gamezone, which claimed 28 lives, has intensified. One IAS and three IPS officers on duty in Rajkot City at the time of the tragedy will be questioned on Thursday in the case.

The state Police chief has summoned these officers to Gandhinagar, where the state CID Crime and the Chief Fire Officer of Rajkot Fire Brigade have also been called for questioning, officials shared.

Transferred IAS officer Anand Patel and IPS officers Raju Bhargava, Vidhi Chaudhary, and Sudhirkumar Desai will face questioning today.

State DGP Vikas Sahay will lead the enquiry which may include issues related to Gamezone's approvals and safety measures.

Chief Fire Officer of Rajkot Fire Brigade, IV Kher's questioning is expected to revolve around the Fire NOC and other safety compliances at Gamezone.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit Rajkot on May 31 to hold a review meeting with officials regarding the blaze.

He will seek detailed information on the negligence that led to the tragedy and identify those responsible.

During his visit, HM Shah is also expected to meet with the families of the deceased.