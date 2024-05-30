Egyptian government announces increase in subsidized bread price

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Egyptian government announced its decision to raise the price of state-subsidized bread, effective from the beginning of next month. Despite this increase, the government emphasized its ongoing commitment to supporting essential commodities.



In a press conference, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revealed that the Council of Ministers had decided to increase the price of a loaf of subsidized bread to twenty piasters, starting in June, up from the current price of five piasters.



Madbouly explained that this price adjustment had not been made in over 30 years, during which time the financial burden on the state had significantly increased. He noted that the cost of bread production had multiplied several times over the past three decades.



The Prime Minister stated that the government aims to strengthen the governance of the support system. This initiative seeks to reduce some of the substantial financial burdens on the state while ensuring that subsidies reach their intended beneficiaries.



Madbouly dispelled any rumors about the state intending to completely withdraw its support, affirming that this is not true. He stressed that the state remains committed to providing support, particularly for essential goods that impact citizens' lives.



He further added that all efforts are aimed at rationalizing the support system to ensure its sustainability. The value of subsidies will not remain fixed; instead, it will be adjusted based on inflation and global price increases.



Madbouly emphasized that the government is merely rationalizing the amount of support impacting the state's public treasury to ensure the continued provision of services and support.

