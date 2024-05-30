Relations Between Qatar And Greece Excellent: Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: Alternate Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports of the Hellenic Republic H E Ioannis Vroutsis said that relations between the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic are excellent and very strong, stressing the mutual appreciation and respect between the two peoples and the governments of the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), he expressed the aspiration of the two friendly countries to strengthen the existing bilateral relations in the field of sports, a matter that both sides are working to achieve through an expected bilateral agreement in progress.

H E Vroutsis noted that the visit of H H the Amir to the Hellenic Republic will have a significant and prominent impact on strengthening relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples, and on promoting cooperation in many fields, including sports.

He praised the State of Qatar for its interest in sports and its excellence in its various sectors, and for making it a top priority; adding that it is the same thing that the Hellenic Republic is working on, which will greatly benefit the youth now and in the future.

H E Vroutsis noted the close connection of the youth and sports, stressing that the youth are the focus of attention of the Greek government, as they represent the future.

He also stressed that sport is the strongest means of communication between peoples, explaining that from this standpoint the Hellenic Republic is keen to develop its sports relations with the State of Qatar, to achieve more cooperation between the two friendly countries, and more benefits in different fields and sectors, and at various levels, stressing that his country, and specifically the Ministry of Culture and Sports, is open in this regard.

“We spoke with Ambassador of Qatar in Athens in this respect, as this will also be embodied through the expected bilateral agreement in the field of sports. We can focus on further forms of cooperation, considering sports a vital and important field that fosters strong connections between peoples, especially between the future generations of our youth”, he added.

The State of Qatar has already hosted international sporting events that were very successful. Therefore, I congratulate Qatar and the Qatari youth for organizing these huge, successful and very impressive sporting events. Indeed, the State of Qatar has made sports a field of entertainment as well.

Furthermore, Qatar's hosting of more sporting events will strengthen bilateral relations, especially since the Hellenic Republic is looking forward to contributing to such sporting events, and to cooperate and coordination with the State of Qatar regarding them, H E Vroutsis said.

H E Vroutsis appreciated the great interest that the State of Qatar pays to sports in its various fields and sectors, pointing out that in the context of relations between the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic, the two countries focus on the values, the principles and the common desire to develop sports and invest in their youth, in a way that enhances and strenghtenes these relationships.