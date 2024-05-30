Amir's Visit Sets New Path For Strengthening Ties: Cypriot Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Cypriot media praised the Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's official visit to Cyprus, affirming that it sets a new path for strengthening and developing relations between the two friendly countries, and building a stronger and more sustainable bilateral partnership.

In this regard, a report by (in-Cyprus) website said that H H the Amir and President of the Republic of Cyprus H E Dr. Nikos Christodoulides praised the excellent bilateral relations between their countries and highlighted the untapped potential for further enhancement.

The President expressed pleasure in welcoming H H the Amir in Nicosia, six months after his own visit to Doha, it added.

“We are in the same region, we have excellent relations, but there is a lot of untapped potential for our bilateral relations, but also for working together in the region.

“At the same time, Cyprus is a member state of the European Union, you can consider us as your ambassadors in Brussels,” in-Cyprus quoted the Cypriot President as saying to H H the Amir.

It also pointed out that the Cypriot President emphasized Cyprus's clear political will to collaborate with the State of Qatar in economic sectors, tourism, and investments.

Cyprus Mail newspaper said that H H the Amir and H E Christodoulides agreed to establish a working committee to enhance bilateral relations and strategic partnerships, to be headed in Cyprus by undersecretary to the president Irini Piki.

The two leaders stressed the need for tangible results within six months, the newspaper added.

The Kathimerini Cyprus newspaper highlighted the important dimension of H H the Amir's visit to Cyprus, saying“The significance of this visit is underscored by historical precedents and current geopolitical dynamics.”

Notably, the visit harks back to a pivotal moment fourteen years ago when Father Amir

H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited Cyprus, marking the nascent phase of bilateral relations, the paper pointed out, noting that subsequent high-level exchanges, including the reciprocal visit of the President of Cyprus to Doha last November, have further solidified ties between the two nations.

In its report titled“Amalthea Initiative Brings Cyprus and Qatar Closer,” the paper said“Qatar's strategic importance to Cyprus is multifaceted, given its various contributions.”

The State of Qatar's political and economic status, coupled with Qatar's expertise in liquefied natural gas (LNG), highlight its significance, the paper underlined

In turn, New Cyprus Magazine said that H H the Amir's visit to Cyprus underscores the significance of international cooperation in promoting stability and addressing humanitarian crises in the region.

It emphasised the importance of H H the Amir's first official visit to Cyprus to discuss bilateral ties, regional stability, and humanitarian cooperation.

The magazine pointed out that both nations aim to strengthen their partnership and explore trade and investment opportunities. The visit also highlights the Amalthea initiative's role in providing aid to the Gaza Strip.

The magazine's report titled“Amir of Qatar on Official Visit to Cyprus” added that this visit holds significance as it involves discussions on a range of critical issues from strengthening bilateral ties to addressing regional challenges.

The report concluded by saying that H H the Amir's visit to Cyprus contributes to regional stability, evolving relationship between Qatar and the European Union, and highlighting the importance of cooperation in facing ongoing regional tensions, strengthening economic relations, and supporting humanitarian efforts.