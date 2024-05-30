New System Introduced To Transfer Students To Schools Near Their Homes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has introduced a new system for transferring students from one government school to another according to the geographic location of their homes from the forthcoming academic year 2024-25. The move aims at easing transportation and reducing traffic congestion.

This allows parents with students in government schools to transfer their children to a school close to their new houses.

“Parents who have shifted to a new location can apply to transfer their children to a school near to their new home through MoEHE Maarif Portal for Public Services,” said Head of the Student Admission and Registration Section MoEHE, Hamad Abdul Aziz Al Yafei.

Speaking to Al Rayan TV recently, he said that parents are required to submit an online request with address proof like electricity number of their new homes.“As per the new plan, students will be transferred automatically after finishing a level as per the geographical location of their homes,” said Al Yafei.

Explaining further, he said that the transfer will take place once students complete a level – either from primary to preparatory or from preparatory to secondary.

“Once the transfer is made, parents will be informed immediately with details about the new schools,” said Al Yafei.

To a question about the siblings' transfer to the same schools, he said that the issue was addressed in March, and they are allowed to transfer to the schools of their siblings.

Speaking about the challenges in implementing the new transfer system, Al Yafei said that there will be some difficulties for parents to adjust to the new system in the beginning. However, he said that it is in favour of the parents in terms of saving their time especially if they have more than one school-going child.

The early electronic transfer for students (Qatari, children of Qatari women, and GCC citizens) will be from May 19 to June 20, 2024, and for all nationalities from June 9 to June 20, 2024.

Electronic transfer will be reopened at the beginning of the new academic year for all nationalities from August 26 to September 30, 2024. The registration and transfer of students through specialized schools will start from April 28 to June 20, 2024.

From August 26 to September 30, 2024, students shall be registered through schools for the nationalities allowed for admission according to the registration conditions outlined in the admission policy approved by the Ministry.