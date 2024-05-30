Amir's Visit A Momentous Occasion To Strengthen Bilateral Relations: Greece PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic H E Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed that Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Greece is an important occasion to cement and deepen the existing relations and cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic noted the role of this visit in further consolidating bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic in various fields, highlighting the two countries' great potential, and that it can contribute to the stability of the region during these challenging times.H E Mitsotakis expressed his happiness at meeting H H the Amir in the capital, Athens, saying:“I am so glad to receive in Athens H H the Amir.”

He also said that the visit will open new prospects for cooperation between the two countries and push bilateral relations towards further development in many fields.

The State of Qatar and the Hellenic Republic seek to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including energy, digital economy, infrastructure, trade and investment. Athens wants to play pivotal roles in the global energy sector, especially in the liquefied natural gas industry, by becoming a corridor to the European market through strengthening its partnership with the State of Qatar, a key player in this field.