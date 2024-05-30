Khyber District Residents Stage Sit-In Over Prolonged Load Shedding

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Residents of Khyber district, frustrated by ongoing electricity load shedding, staged a protest sit-in inside the Landi Kotal grid station. The demonstration was sparked by the continuous misbehavior of Tesco officials and unannounced, prolonged power outages.

In Tehsil Landi Kotal, people took to the streets to express their grievances. They marched towards the Landi Kotal grid station to make their voices heard. Upon arrival, the protesters peacefully entered the grid station and began their sit-in, only to find that the staff had left before they could address them.

During the protest, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, Shah Rukhman Shinwari, Samiullah Afridi, former president of Mazdoor Union Farman Shinwari, Chairman Haji Khan, Chairman Naveed Babu, Kaleemullah, Akhtar Ali, and Haji Ilyas spoke to the crowd. They expressed their frustration with Tesco officials, accusing them of tormenting the lives of Landi Kotal residents over the past year.

The protest leaders highlighted a written agreement made last year between Tesco officials and the people of Landi Kotal. According to this agreement, each feeder in Landi Kotal was supposed to receive six hours of electricity both day and night. However, even after a year, this agreement has not been implemented.

The unannounced and extended power outages have severely impacted the availability of clean drinking water and disrupted daily domestic activities. The protesters demanded that the Tesco chief transfer the current grid staff and restore the electricity supply to the promised six hours as per the old schedule. They announced that their sit-in would continue until their demands are met.