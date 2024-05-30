Russian Army Loses 1160 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 30 May 2024 amounted to about 506,260 people, including 1,160 people in the last day.

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The defence forces also destroyed 7,710 (+10) Russian tanks, 1,913 (+22) armoured combat vehicles, 1,310 (+35) artillery systems, 1,031 (+35) MLRS, 1,088 (+1) air defence systems, 815 (+0) aircraft , 357 (+0) planes and 326 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 10532 (+22), cruise missiles - 2222 (+0), ships/boats - 27 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 17849 (+53), special equipment - 2153 (+11).

Russians attackedregion 379 times over past day

As Ukrinform reported, 102 combat engagements took place at the front on 29 May.