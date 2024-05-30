Ukrainian Air Defense Intercepts Seven Missiles, 32 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of May 29 to 30, 2024, Russian occupiers launched a missile and drone attack against Ukraine's military and critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy used eight S-300/S-400 air defense missiles in the Kharkiv region, 11 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in Russia's Saratov region and 32 Shahed-131/136 drones launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy's aerial attack. Ukrainian air defenders shot down seven Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs in the Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.