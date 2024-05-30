FCHAIN Supports Ganja Marathon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As you know, on May 26, 2024, the Ministry of Youth and Sportsand Azerbaijan Athletics Federation held a mass running marathonunder the slogan "Let's run together" in the framework of the "Yearof Solidarity for the Green World" in the historical city of Ganja, Azernews reports.

Participants from the region covered a distance of 6 km in theage category of 16+, and other participants covered a distance of11 km in the age categories of 18+, 40+, 50+, 60+.

7 employees of financial Chain Corporation, one of the sponsorsof the marathon, participated in the marathon with greatenthusiasm.

Always supporting the development of sports in the country, thecorporation was one of the sponsors of the Baku-Khankendi UltraMarathon as well.

FCHAIN Corporation, a global consulting company with a strongpresence in Azerbaijan and 14 other countries, proudly supportssuch initiatives that promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Asthe main sponsor of Pro Sport Gymnastics Club and young talentedgymnast Zuleykha Shabanova FCHAIN Corporation emphasizes theimportance of work-life balance and underscores the significance ofsports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The corporation believes in investing in the youth as theyrepresent the future, a sentiment reflected in their ongoingcommitment to initiatives like the marathon. FCHAIN Corporation'ssupport to development of sport in the country encapsulates thecompany's vision and mission to contribute to a brighter,healthier, and more successful future for the next generation.