1962 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah opened crude oil refinery at Abdullah Port.

1985 -- Kuwait Table tennis Association officially launched.

1998 -- Kuwait won the Afro-Asian basketball championship, which was held at Kuwait Sporting Club.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the annual meeting of the board of governors of the Islamic Development bank (IDB) Group, during which an agreement was signed to establish an international Islamic institution to finance trade among IDB members.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to regulate privatization operations, establishing a privatization council to be chaired by the Prime Minister.

2016 -- Dr. Waleed Al-Saif, of Kuwait, was elected vice-president of the General Assembly of UNESCO World Heritage multi-party Convention.

2016 -- Ministry of Health placed foundation stone of Sheikha Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord Center, the first in the Gulf region.

2016 -- Ministry of Public Works signed a KD 1.3 billion agreement with Turkey's Limak construction to build and maintain Terminal Two of Kuwait International Airport.

2016 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) won Ship-Tech best vessel management and operation award.

2016 -- The Court of Cassation upheld a death sentence against first perpetrator of the Imam Al-Sadeq terror bombing.

2017 -- State of Kuwait joined UNESCO's Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage.

2018 -- State of Kuwait, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), obstructed a draft resolution by the US condemning the launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

2020 -- State of Kuwait imposed a curfew starting from 6:00 p.m. till 6:00 a.m. to curb the spread of COVID-19. This curfew followed a full-lockdown nationwide, which began on May 10. Some areas continued to observe lockdown measures due to the spread of virus.

2021 -- KOTC received Al-Siddeeq giant oil tankers from China's Bohai shipbuilding company.

2022 -- Ministry of Education announced the launch of an educational program to catch up on educational material suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

2022 -- Aziza Mohammad Al-Bassam, a pioneer in cultural, social and educational domains and was the one to propose establishment of the first public library for women in the State of Kuwait, passed away at age of 72. (end) bs