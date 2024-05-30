A Blissful Eid Al-Adha At Baros Maldives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 30 May 2024:

Experience an exquisite Eid Al-Adha celebration at Baros, the epitome of Maldivian charm and hospitality. Nestled amidst pristine turquoise waters and lush palm trees, Baros beckons discerning travellers to revel in a tropical paradise of unparalleled beauty.

Book your Eid stay directly with the luxury private island resort until the end of June with exclusive book direct benefits, and indulge in a special Eid Offer valid from 10th-30th June 2024.

Enjoy special villa rates and pamper yourself with discounted spa treatments, join early-morning yoga sessions and discover vibrant marine life with complimentary snorkelling gear.

Explore the Baros lagoon with complimentary access to kayaks or stand-up paddleboards or unwind with a traditional shisha experience. For moments of intimacy, take a serene sunset cruise, savour candlelit beach dinners under the stars or awaken to the tantalising aroma of a sumptuous breakfast, served either in the seclusion of your villa's deck or floating in your private pool.

With flexible check-in and late departure, guests can cherish every precious moment on the serene island sanctuary, embarking on a journey of pure relaxation, rejuvenation and bliss.