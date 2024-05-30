Group-IB Threat Intelligence and Defence Centre empower undergraduates with advanced cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Saudi Arabia – 29 May 2024 – Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies aimed at investigating, preventing, and combating digital crime, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Prince Mugrin (UPM) to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem in the Kingdom and equip UPM's talented student body with the necessary skills to thrive in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. The MoU was signed in a ceremony held under the esteemed supervision of His Excellency Dr. Bander M. Hajjar at the university's campus in Madinah. The university was represented by the Dean of the College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, Dr. Ahmad Showail, and Group-IB was represented by Mr. Mohammad Flaifel.



His Excellency Dr. Bander M. Hajjar, President of the University of Prince Mugrin (center); Dr. Ahmad Showail, Dean of the College of Computer and Cyber Sciences (second from right); and Mr. Mohammad Flaifel representing Group-IB (third from left), along with other dignitaries.

The partnership between Group-IB and the University of Prince Mugrin (UPM) marks the beginning of a comprehensive partnership aimed at enhancing cybersecurity education and expertise. Key areas of collaboration include equipping UPM staff and students with Group-IB's industry-leading cybersecurity solutions such as Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, Threat Intelligence, and Attack Surface Management, which will also benefit UPM's on-campus incubation startups. Additionally, both institutions will work together to design, develop, and deliver educational curricula, workshops, and consultancy services in cybersecurity and digital forensics. The MoU facilitates industry exposure for UPM students through attachments and internship opportunities with Group-IB's CERT/incident response teams.



"This strategic alliance unites us in strengthening our collective cyber resilience. By leveraging Group-IB's expertise, tools, and resources, we aim to empower University of Prince Mugrin students and staff with practical cybersecurity skills, fostering a new generation of professionals in Saudi Arabia,” said Mohammad Flaifel, Business Development Manager at Group-IB. “This collaboration addresses the cybersecurity workforce shortage and enriches the university's curriculum with real-world insights. We are proud to extend a comprehensive cybersecurity training program to address this critical gap, welcoming both aspiring professionals and those in IT seeking a career shift. Together, we are committed to providing students with the knowledge and hands-on training to excel in cybersecurity, driving advancements that benefit both academia and industry”.



"This partnership highlights the importance of developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to safeguard the Kingdom and the Middle East," said His Excellency Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Hajjar. "Equipping our students with the latest knowledge and Group-IB's hands-on experience will not only enrich their education but prepare them to excel in the field, contributing meaningfully to the Kingdom's cyber defenses. This collaboration, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, signifies a proactive step towards nurturing a skilled workforce to safeguard critical infrastructure and drive cybersecurity innovation."





