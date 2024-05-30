ACKO Introduces ABHA ID feature on app; Plans to Generate 1 million+ IDs by FY25

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, May 29 2024: In an effort to take forward the National Health Authority's (NHA) vision of creating a digital healthcare ecosystem in India, ACKO, the insurtech company, has launched an innovative feature on its app to enable the creation of ABHA IDs. Through this integration, ACKO aims to generate over a million ABHA IDs in the current financial year.

This initiative signifies ACKO's commitment to empowering customers across India with a single platform for accessing their digital health records including insurance at the click of a button.

ACKO enjoys a first mover advantage in the insurance space to integrate a seamless user interface and experience for public ABHA card creation and information retrieval. Individuals can set up their ABHA account through the app or the website through three simple steps

- Download and login to the ACKO App

- Start your ABHA creation flow

- Verify your Aadhaar and Phone number with an OTP

The ABHA ID feature is available for both ACKO customers and non-ACKO customers, promoting accessibility and inclusivity within the healthcare landscape. Additionally, any health insurance policy from ACKO comes with the option of creating the consumer’s ABHA ID.

The launch of the ABHA ID feature on the ACKO app will offer a multitude of advantages to the customers. Individuals can conveniently store and manage their medical history, including prescriptions, lab reports, and hospitalization details, in a single, secure location. The ABHA ID gives greater control to customers over their health data, fostering better communication with healthcare providers. Moreover, doctors can leverage ABHA IDs to access a patient's complete medical background, enabling them to provide more informed diagnosis and treatment plans.

Commenting on the initiative Rupinderjit Singh, Vice President – Retail Health at ACKO said, "We understand that the health data centralization & seamless flow of healthcare information between stakeholders is the next UPI moment for the country contributing to the ‘health revolution’. The launch of the ABHA ID generation feature on ACKO platforms is a transformative initiative towards helping the Indian government drive widespread ABHA ID adoption. ACKO aims to offer a user-friendly platform streamlining the ABHA ID creation process, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience, thereby, empowering every individual to take charge of their health information.”





