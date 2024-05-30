5 Smart Strategies for Healthier Grocery Shopping in the UAE

(MENAFN- IPN) Choosing a healthier lifestyle begins with our grocery shopping habits. In 2020, a survey revealed that 84% of UAE residents actively tried to limit their consumption of artificial additives, a figure significantly higher than the global average of 75%. Moreover, nearly 60% of UAE consumers stated that the naturalness of a product influenced their grocery-buying decisions, the highest percentage among all surveyed markets.



These findings underscore a growing trend towards healthier food choices and sustainability among UAE residents. With a multitude of options available in UAE supermarkets, making informed decisions is crucial to supporting your health and well-being. Abu Dhabi 360 spoke with Dr. Mona Mobarak, a Certified Nutritionist, to gather expert advice on how to shop smarter and make healthier choices while grocery shopping in the UAE.



1. Plan Your Meals Ahead:

Planning your meals in advance is one of the most effective strategies for healthier grocery shopping. Before heading to the supermarket, take some time to plan your meals for the week. This not only helps you make healthier choices but also saves you time and money. Dr. Mobarak advises, "Creating a weekly meal plan allows you to make a list of the ingredients you need, ensuring that you only buy what you will use. This helps reduce food waste and prevents you from making impulsive, unhealthy purchases."



2. Shop the Perimeter:

When navigating the aisles of the supermarket, focus on shopping the perimeter where fresh produce, lean proteins, and dairy products are usually located. This is where you'll find the healthiest and most nutritious options. According to Dr. Mona Mobarak, "Shopping the perimeter of the grocery store ensures that you're filling your cart with fresh, whole foods. These foods are often less processed and contain fewer additives, making them healthier choices for you and your family."



3. Read Labels Carefully:

Reading food labels is essential for making informed decisions about the products you buy. Pay close attention to the ingredients list and nutritional information, including the amount of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. "In the UAE, food labels are required to include both English and Arabic information," says Dr. Mobarak. "Look for products with minimal added sugars, sodium, and saturated fats. Opt for whole foods and ingredients whose names you can pronounce."



4. Choose Local and Seasonal Produce:

Supporting local farmers and choosing seasonal produce is not only good for the environment but also for your health. Local fruits and vegetables are often fresher and more nutritious than imported options. Dr. Mona Mobarak recommends, "When possible, choose locally grown fruits and vegetables. These are typically harvested at peak ripeness and have a higher nutrient content compared to imported produce that may have traveled long distances."



5. Stick to a Budget:

Eating healthily doesn't have to break the bank. With a bit of planning and mindfulness, you can make healthier choices without overspending. Set a budget before heading to the supermarket and stick to it. "One way to save money on groceries is to buy in bulk and store items properly," advises Dr. Mobarak. "You can also look for discounts and promotions on healthy staples like whole grains, legumes, and frozen fruits and vegetables."



By following these smart strategies for healthier grocery shopping, you can make positive changes to your diet and lifestyle, one shopping trip at a time. With the right mindset and a little bit of planning, you'll be well on your way to a healthier, happier you.







MENAFN30052024005103011615ID1108274423