Sofia Vergara Reveals She Hired Dialect Coach To Improve Her Accent

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Actress Sofia Vergara was once determined to get rid of her melodic accent, fearing her speech would limit opportunities.

While discussing the roles she has been offered since her days on 'Modern Family', the actress revealed that she didn't want to be cast as her character 'Gloria (Pritchett) again' in another comedy series, reports 'People' magazine.

However, the actress said: "I cannot take this accent away, no matter what. I tried at the beginning of my career.".

"When I moved to Los Angeles, I was like, 'I cannot believe Penelope Cruz or Salma Hayek don't change their accent, they'd have so many more opportunities. I'm going to do it," she said.

"Then I spent so much money and time with people teaching me, and it was a f****** waste," Vergara added.

As per 'People', after spending 11 years on the ABC sitcom as Gloria, a Colombian bombshell and single mom, the actress opened up about the difficulties with finding a dramatic role.

"It was almost playing myself in a way," she explained. "I never went to an acting class in my life. And when I decide to do something different, it's hard because this accent is beautiful, but it's like, I cannot be a scientist, I cannot be an astronaut.”

Hiring a dialect coach wasn't the only preemptive measure she took to further her career. While Vergara revealed she's never lied to "get a job", she confessed she lied to her agents so they'd take her when she moved to Los Angeles.

"I said I could sing and dance. Why not? I didn't think they were going to send me out," she laughed.

"Then they sent me to an audition for Chicago on Broadway."