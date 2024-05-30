Ron Zera Releases New Children’s Book - Oliver the Osprey

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Join Oliver on a Soaring Adventure of Friendship and Discovery!



Ron Zera is pleased to announce the release of his new children’s book Oliver the Osprey. This adorable children's book celebrates the power of friendship and harmony.



In Oliver the Osprey, readers are introduced to Oliver, an endearing Osprey who frequents the serene ponds of Deer Valley. Through the eyes of Oliver, author Ron Zera weaves a heartwarming tale of longing, friendship, and the beauty of connection. Oliver's devotion to his family – wife Mylea and daughters Stella and Emmeline – is unwavering, yet he yearns for human companionship amidst his soaring flights.



Enter Becket and Declan, two nature-loving boys whose joy and energy catch Oliver's eye. In a courageous move, Oliver extends a wing of friendship, reaching out to the boys beyond the bounds of his avian world. What follows is a delightful journey of camaraderie, as Oliver, Becket, and Declan set an example of living in harmony, inspiring others along the way.



In the sky of friendship, Oliver's wingspan knows no bounds.



Author Ron Zera brings depth and authenticity to Oliver the Osprey. With a career spanning academia, corporate, and consulting worlds, Zera's love for travel and diverse experiences enrich the narrative, creating a story that resonates with readers of all ages.



Oliver the Osprey is a testament to the enduring power of friendship and the beauty of bridging divides. As Oliver and his newfound friends teach us, true connection knows no bounds.





About the Author:

Ron Zera grew up in a working-class family, embarking on a journey that led him from academia to the corporate and consulting worlds. A seasoned traveler with a passion for learning and family, Zera's experiences shape his storytelling, infusing Oliver the Osprey with warmth and authenticity.



