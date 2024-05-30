US To Allocate Funds For Moldova For Reforms

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States will allocate 50 million dollars to Moldovafor reforms.

According to Azernews , US Secretary of StateAntony Blinken said this while speaking at a joint press conferencewith Moldovan President Maya Sandu.

"Today, in cooperation with Congress, I am announcing anadditional $50 million to help achieve [Moldova's] energy andagricultural reform goals and to further combat disinformation,"Blinken said.

According to him, this should "strengthen the ability of theEastern European country to resist interference in the elections ofother countries" and allow it to continue moving towards Europeanintegration.