Cooperation Between Canadian And Ukrainian Defence Sectors Discussed In Ottawa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the defence industries of Canada and Ukraine discussed ways to cooperate during a roundtable in Ottawa.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliia Kovaliv wrote about this on Facebook .

"Together with the President of the Canadian Defence Industries Association, Christine Cianfarani, I was honoured to open the first joint event of the defence industries of Ukraine and Canada , the CAN-UKR Defence Collaboration, in the history of bilateral relations. The event was attended by over 200 representatives of the largest companies operating in the defence and security sector, as well as representatives of the governments of the two countries," Kovaliv said.

According to her, during this unique event, it was possible to "discuss ways to jointly repair, modernise and produce military equipment, as well as cooperate in research and development." "CAN-UKR Defence Collaboration is an important event for establishing cooperation between defence companies in Ukraine and Canada. The number of participants speaks for itself. As we develop our powerful defence sector, the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, together with our Canadian counterparts in Ottawa and Kyiv, is working to establish ties between companies," the Ambassador stressed.

She stressed that "today, Ukraine is not only fighting the aggressor, but is also at the forefront of technological development of military technologies, and Canadian companies are interested in close cooperation." "The Security Agreement between Ukraine and Canada, signed in February 2024, laid an important foundation for cooperation in the defence sector," Kovaliv said.

As a reminder, the security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and Canada was signed during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Kyiv on the second anniversary of the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Photo: Yuliia Kovaliv, Facebook