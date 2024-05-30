SBU Special Forces Conduct Massive FPV Drone Strike On Enemy Near Kupyansk - Interception

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Special Operations Centre "A" conducted a massive FPV drone strike on an assault company of Russian troops near Kupyansk.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SBU press centre .

One Russian complains to his mother in a telephone conversation intercepted by the SBU : "There is nothing left of us. There were supposed to be 126 of us... The body armour is all in a hole, like a sieve, like a colander... Do you know how much of our company is left? 63 or 73 of the 300s alone, and 10 more of the 200s."

Video: Official telegram page of the Security Service of Ukraine

The SBU emphasised that one can join the Special Operations Centre "A" team and become an FPV drone operator by filling out a questionnaire at the link .

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 29 May 2024 amounted to about 505,100 people, including 1,300 people in the last day.