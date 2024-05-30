Who's Shining On OTT This Week? Gashmeer Mahajani In 'Gunaah', Benedict Cumberbatch In 'Eric'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The streaming platforms in the first week of June are all set to bring titles like 'Gunaah', 'Uppu Puli Kaaram', and 'Eric', among others, for you to binge-watch.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

'Uppu Puli Kaaram':

The Tamil series, directed by M. Ramesh Bharathi, stars Deepika Venkatachalam, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Ayesha Zeenath, Navin Kumar, Raj Ayyappa, Ashwini Aanandita, and Ponvannan in pivotal roles.

The show revolves around an elderly couple and their four children. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 30.

'Eric':

Set in 1980s New York, 'Eric' is an emotional thriller following a father's desperate search for his nine-year-old son, who disappears one morning on the way to school. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, it is written by Abi Morgan, directed by Lucy Forbes, and produced by Holly Pullinger.

It is available on Netflix.

'Gunaah':

Directed by Anil Senior and created by Anirudh Pathak, the series is set in a world where betrayal and mystery collide. Starring Gashmeer Mahajani, and Surbhi Jyoti, the show follows a hero who turns into an anti-hero.

Produced under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd., it will air on Disney+Hotstar on June 3.

'The Price of Nonna's Inheritance':

Directed by Giovanni Bognetti, the movie stars Christian De Sica, Darko Peric, Antonino Bruschetta, and Angela Finocchiaro in the lead roles.

Following the success of 'Christmas at All Costs,' the Delle Fave family embarks on a new adventure in Menorca. Their mission is to protect the grandmother (and her rich inheritance) from the clutches of the slimy Nunzio, who plans to marry her and whisk her away to South America, likely to make her disappear into a hidden ravine of the Amazon River.

The film will be released on June 4 on Netflix.

'Under Paris':

Directed by Xavier Gens, the film stars Berenice Bejo as Sophia. It also features Nassim Lyes and Anaïs Parello, among others.

Paris is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time. Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine River police commander.

It will be released on Netflix on June 5.