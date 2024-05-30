Warm Weather Forecast In Most Regions, Rising Temps Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) – The weather on Thursday is expected to be warm in most regions, with relatively hot conditions in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Some low-altitude clouds will appear in the northern and central parts of the kingdom, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that will occasionally become active.According to a report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, the weather will remain warm across most areas on Friday, with relatively hot conditions continuing in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Moderate northwesterly winds will persist, occasionally becoming active.On Saturday, temperatures will rise, resulting in moderate weather over the highlands, while it will be relatively hot to hot conditions in other areas, with moderate northwesterly winds.By Sunday, the kingdom is expected to be affected by a hot and dry air mass, leading to a significant increase in temperatures. The weather will become relatively hot over the high mountainous regions and hot in other areas, with moderate southeasterly winds that will occasionally become active in the Badia.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 14-28 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 12-26C, in the northern highlands 9-22C, in the Sharah highlands 10-23C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 22-35 degrees Celsius.