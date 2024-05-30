In Frontline, 102 Combat Engagements Took Place Yesterday, Fighting Continues In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the yesterday, 102 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with fighting currently taking place in four areas.

This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 23:00 on Wednesday, 29 May, Ukrinform reports.

"So far, a total of 102 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers are trying to use their superiority in manpower and air support," the report says.

Since the beginning of the yesterday, the Russian invaders have launched four missile attacks using four missiles and 43 air strikes with 69 combat aircraft, and used 364 kamikaze drones. They fired 2,683 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas using various types of weapons. The situation in the Kupyansk and Pokrovske sectors has remained the most intense since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire frontline and in the rear with fire. Over the last day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery struck 14 areas where occupants' manpower was concentrated.

Seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv sector. Four attacks were repelled near the village of Lyptsi and the town of Vovchansk. Fighting is ongoing in the latter, and the enemy's attack near the village of Starytsia continues. The situation is under control. The enemy suffered 79 casualties in the area over the last day. Ukrainian troops destroyed an artillery system, 12 UAVs, 10 vehicles and a unit of special equipment. In addition, three ammunition depots and eight enemy hideouts were destroyed today.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attempted 13 times to force Ukrainian units from their positions. The fighting took place in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Andriivka and Nevske. No positions were lost. At present, fighting continues in four locations near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske.

In the Lyman sector, five enemy attempts to advance were repelled in the areas of Terny, Torske and Serebryansky forest. Fighting continues in the area of Terny. The enemy is not successful. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovske sector, Russian occupants continued their attempts to break into our defences from the area of Ocheretyne over the last day - nine attacks were repelled, and another is ongoing. Fighting also continues near Sokol, Nevelske and Novoselivka Persha. In total, 23 combat engagements took place in the sector. Our defenders are taking active measures to stabilise the situation.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 29 May 2024 amounted to about 505,100 people .

