MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Shares How Dyslexic Thinking Shaped Her Path

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On the latest 'Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking' podcast, Stephanie shares a candid and emotional reflection on her journey with dyslexia with host Kate Griggs.

- Stephanie RuhleNEW YORK, US, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the latest episode of the 'Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking ' podcast, host of MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" and NBC News Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle, shares a candid and emotional reflection on her personal journey with dyslexia with host and Dyslexic Thinking Expert, Kate Griggs.During the heartfelt conversation, Stephanie reflects on her career trajectory from the world of banking to becoming an anchor. Her Dyslexic Thinking has been a constant throughout her journey, shaping her unique approach to challenges and opportunities.Made By Dyslexia 's research has found that 80% dyslexics leave school unidentified and Stephanie was one of them. On the podcast Stephanie talks emotionally about her school days as an unidentified dyslexic, vividly recounting the struggles and triumphs that defined them and revealing how she navigated school to find ways to succeed despite the challenges, and how proud her 7 year old self would be of where she is now.Her continued determination and resourcefulness at school helped her thrive. From seeking extra help and to building strong relationships with teachers, she continually worked to leverage her Dyslexic Thinking strengths. This unwavering tenacity helped her discover her talents and passions.“Dyslexics are some of the most creative, most cerebral, most fantastic people to work with, to be around, to explore with.” Stephanie Ruhle, Lessons in Dyslexic ThinkingStephanie's TV career began after joining Bloomberg TV in 2011 then joining NBC News and MSNBC in 2016 as an anchor. Throughout her career, she has interviewed everyone from President Biden, Donald Trump and more. Embracing her Dyslexic Thinking skills has given her the ability to distil complex subjects into compelling narratives, read people effectively during interviews, and simplify intricate stories for her audience.“The thing that we need to do is stay in the game and not give up.”Stephanie Ruhle, Lessons in Dyslexic ThinkingKate Griggs, host and founder of Made By Dyslexia, comments, "Our aim with 'Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking' is to teach the brilliance of Dyslexic Thinking. Dyslexics view the world through a lens of creativity and lateral thinking, a perspective crucial for our future. Our incredible guests share their unique experiences; shedding light on the extraordinary potential within Dyslexic Thinking and how each of us can employ it to change the world.”The "Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking", podcast is full of conversations with the world's most inspiring dyslexics, where we find out what Dyslexic Thinking is and how each of us can employ it to change the world, hosted by Made By Dyslexia founder and Dyslexic Thinking expert, Kate Griggs. Previous guests include, Sir Richard Branson, Barbara Corcoran, Lonnie Ali (wife of Muhammad Ali) and Bob Ballard, who discovered the Titanic.Tune in to the full episode now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon

Lauren Hunt-Morgan

Made By Dyslexia

email us here

S2E10 Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking podcast with Kate Griggs and Stephanie Ruhle