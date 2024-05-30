Slovak Gov't Says PM Fico's Condition Satisfactory

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BRATISLAVA, May 30 (NNN-SNA) – Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, is recovering from gunshots and his condition is satisfactory, the government Office said, yesterday.

Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Robert Kalinak, also confirmed that Fico's condition is improving satisfactorily.

“The patient is beginning to reach a stage when recovery could start in full swing. This is very heartening news for us,” Kalinak said, adding that, Fico has resumed eating.

Fico was rushed to the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, a city some 200 km from the capital, after being shot by 71-year-old Juraj C on May 15, when he greeted supporters after chairing a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova.– NNN-SNA

