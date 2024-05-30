Greece, Qatar Pledged Stronger Cooperation On Economy

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ATHENS, May 30 (NNN-AMNA) – Greece and Qatar, yesterday, pledged to strengthen cooperation in many sectors, with emphasis on the economic front, reported Greek national broadcaster ERT.

“I think this visit is really an opportunity to look at how we can further strengthen our relationship, especially in the economic front,” Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, welcoming Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is on an official visit to Athens.

Mitsotakis reiterated the need for the immediate end of hostilities, and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, and expressed increased concern regarding the humanitarian tragedy.

The two sides signed an agreement on military cooperation and a memorandum of understanding for political deliberations, on issues of mutual interest between the two foreign ministries.

During a meeting with Greek President, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the two sides also reiterated their common stance, in favour of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian issue.– NNN-AMNA

