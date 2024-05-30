Israeli Attacks On Syria Killed Girl, Wounded 20 Civilians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, May 30 (NNN-SANA) – A girl was killed and 20 other civilians were wounded yesterday, in a new round of Israeli strikes on Syrian sites, the Syrian Defence Ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry said, the Israeli regime's army, launched an aerial attack from the direction of Lebanon at around 7:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT), targeting a residential building in the coastal city of Baniyas.

The attack was confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reported that two explosions in the Nafus hill in Baniyas killed a girl and wounded 20 others.

It added that, Israeli missiles last night, targeted a military site near the al-Furqlus area, in the eastern countryside of Homs, causing smoke columns to rise from the site.

According to the war monitor, since the beginning of this year, the Zionist army has targeted Syrian territories for 43 times, killing 142 military personnel and 13 civilians.– NNN-SANA

