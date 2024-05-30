Brazil Appoints Recalled Ambassador To Israel To New Position At UN

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BRASILIA, May 30 (NNN-CMA) – Brazil has appointed its recalled ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer, as the country's special representative to the United Nations conference on Disarmament, in Geneva.

According to the federal government bulletin, released yesterday, Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, signed Meyer's new appointment on Tuesday.

Brazil recalled its ambassador to Israel in Feb, after a diplomatic row erupted between the two countries, due to the conflict in Gaza.

Since then, the position of Brazil's ambassador to Israel has remained vacant.– NNN-CMA